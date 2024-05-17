Sixpence 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (46) AU (8) XF (27) VF (12) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (11) MS65 (15) MS64 (10) MS63 (5) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) Service PCGS (12) NGC (44)

