United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,892,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
