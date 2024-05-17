Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1834 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sixpence 1834 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,892,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Ghiglione - April 1, 2024
Seller Ghiglione
Date April 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1834 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

