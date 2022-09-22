Crown 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF66 (5) PF64 (3) PF61 (1) CAMEO (8) Service NGC (6) PCGS (4)