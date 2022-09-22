United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,2759 g
- Pure silver (0,8409 oz) 26,1552 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
97921 $
Price in auction currency 87000 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
40992 $
Price in auction currency 30000 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
