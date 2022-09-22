Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Crown 1834 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Crown 1834 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,2759 g
  • Pure silver (0,8409 oz) 26,1552 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30295 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
97921 $
Price in auction currency 87000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
40992 $
Price in auction currency 30000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction London Coins - December 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Spink - January 13, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction London Coins - December 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1834 WW at auction Spink - November 30, 2010
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

