Twopence 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 50. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PL62 (1) Service PCGS (1)