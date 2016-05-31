United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,564
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 50. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1834 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
