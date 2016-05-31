Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Twopence 1834 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Twopence 1834 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,564

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 50. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1834 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1834 "Maundy" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 31, 2016
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1834 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

