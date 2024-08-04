Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Threepence 1834 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1834 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1834 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1834 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

