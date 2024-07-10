United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
