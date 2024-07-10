Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1834 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1834 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Negrini (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Spink (11)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 174 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Negrini - May 28, 2023
Seller Negrini
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Negrini - October 1, 2022
Seller Negrini
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1834 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1834 All English coins English copper coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search