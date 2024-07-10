Penny 1834 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1834 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,668. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (9) XF (42) VF (10) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (6) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) BN (26) Service NGC (17) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's (8)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Cayón (2)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (12)

Künker (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Negrini (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Rauch (1)

Spink (11)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)