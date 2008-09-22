United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1834 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
