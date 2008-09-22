Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1834 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1834 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's - September 22, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 22, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

