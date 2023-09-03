United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21874 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1834 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
