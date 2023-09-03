Coin set 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21874 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (13) VF (1) No grade (8)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Bolaffi (1)

DNW (4)

Heritage (4)

Künker (2)

London Coins (5)

NOONANS (1)

Spink (8)

Stack's (3)