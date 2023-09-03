Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Coin set 1834 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1834 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1834 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1834 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21874 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 5, 2020
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 5, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Spink - January 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Spink - December 5, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1834 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Coin set 1834 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

