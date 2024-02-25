United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfpenny 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 538,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1834 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
