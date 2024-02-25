Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfpenny 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Halfpenny 1834 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Halfpenny 1834 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 538,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1834 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 125 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Numismática Leilões - December 1, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Ars Time - June 24, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date June 24, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's - September 27, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2009
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1834 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search