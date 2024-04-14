Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1834 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1834 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,223,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place February 28, 2024.

United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 14, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 1250 DKK
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Roma Numismatics - May 11, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1834 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

