United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 134,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
3312 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1871 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
