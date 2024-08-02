Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 134,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30044 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
3312 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1871 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction St James's - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction St James's - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)" at auction Spink - January 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1834 "Small size (18 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

