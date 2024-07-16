Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 993,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (416) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1834 WW at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of Halfcrown 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

