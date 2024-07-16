Halfcrown 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (138) AU (65) XF (142) VF (61) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (15) MS64 (20) MS63 (19) MS62 (14) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (94) PCGS (27) ANACS (1)

