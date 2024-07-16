United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1834 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 993,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (416) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1834 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
For the sale of Halfcrown 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
