United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Three-Halfpence 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Three-Halfpence 1837 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Three-Halfpence 1837 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: St. James

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Three-Halfpence
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1837 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1837 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1837 at auction CNG - October 12, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1837 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Three-Halfpence 1837 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Three-Halfpence 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

