Three-Halfpence 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)