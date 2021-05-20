United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Three-Halfpence 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Three-Halfpence
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Three-Halfpence 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Three-Halfpence 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
