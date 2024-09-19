Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1837

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1837 WW
Reverse Sovereign 1837 WW
Sovereign 1837 WW
Average price 1900 $
Sales
3 256
Obverse Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Reverse Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Reverse Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm) Obverse of the Sixpence
Average price
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1837 WW
Reverse Halfcrown 1837 WW
Halfcrown 1837 WW
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 57
Obverse 1 Shilling 1837 WW
Reverse 1 Shilling 1837 WW
1 Shilling 1837 WW
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Sixpence 1837
Reverse Sixpence 1837
Sixpence 1837
Average price 270 $
Sales
1 30
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Maundy
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1837 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1837 Maundy
Threepence 1837 Maundy
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1837 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1837 Maundy
Twopence 1837 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Three-Halfpence 1837
Reverse Three-Halfpence 1837
Three-Halfpence 1837
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1837 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1837 Maundy
Penny 1837 Maundy
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1837
Reverse Penny 1837
Penny 1837
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Halfpenny 1837 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1837 WW
Halfpenny 1837 WW
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Farthing 1837 WW
Reverse Farthing 1837 WW
Farthing 1837 WW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse Half Farthing 1837
Reverse Half Farthing 1837
Half Farthing 1837
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 32

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1837 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1837 Maundy
Coin set 1837 Maundy
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 40
