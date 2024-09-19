Catalog
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1837
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1837
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Sets
Gold coins
Sovereign 1837 WW
Average price
1900 $
Sales
3
256
Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
43
Half Sovereign 1837 Large size (19 mm)
Obverse of the Sixpence
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1837 WW
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
57
1 Shilling 1837 WW
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
20
Sixpence 1837
Average price
270 $
Sales
1
30
Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Maundy
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
2
Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
33
Fourpence (Groat) 1837
Plain edge
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1837 Maundy
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
2
Twopence 1837 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Three-Halfpence 1837
Average price
530 $
Sales
0
4
Penny 1837 Maundy
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
1
Copper coins
Penny 1837
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
33
Halfpenny 1837 WW
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
50
Farthing 1837 WW
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
38
Half Farthing 1837
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
32
Sets
Coin set 1837 Maundy
Average price
280 $
Sales
0
40
