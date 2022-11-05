Half Farthing 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1837 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (6) XF (9) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (6) BN (6) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2) NCS (1)

