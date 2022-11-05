United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Farthing 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,935,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Farthing
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1837 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
