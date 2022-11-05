Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Farthing 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Half Farthing 1837 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Farthing 1837 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,935,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Farthing
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Farthing 1837 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (4)
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
Seller DNW
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction CNG - October 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Spink - January 27, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Spink - July 2, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction Spink - June 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Farthing 1837 at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Farthing 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English copper coins English coins Half Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search