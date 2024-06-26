Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 151,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1837 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Spink - January 24, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction Spink - October 6, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1837 WW at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

