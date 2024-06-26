Halfcrown 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1837 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (17) VF (22) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

