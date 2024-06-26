United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 151,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1837 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31196 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
