United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3573 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 420,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
For the sale of Coin set 1837 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
