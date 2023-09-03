Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3573 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 420,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction V. GADOURY - September 1, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction CNG - October 12, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction CNG - August 31, 2021
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction CNG - August 31, 2021
Seller CNG
Date August 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 17, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction CNG - May 5, 2020
Seller CNG
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1837 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1837 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

