Coin set 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3573 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 420,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

