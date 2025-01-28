flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1837. Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
