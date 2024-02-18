Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfpenny 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Halfpenny 1837 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Halfpenny 1837 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 349,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1837 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - February 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1837 WW at auction Spink - October 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

