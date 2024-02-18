Halfpenny 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1837 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

