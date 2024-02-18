United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfpenny 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 349,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1837 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40009 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
