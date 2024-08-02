United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1046 $
Price in auction currency 825 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
