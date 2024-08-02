Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 848 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1046 $
Price in auction currency 825 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction CNG - September 17, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

