United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
