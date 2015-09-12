Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1837 "Maundy" at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1837 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search