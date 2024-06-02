Penny 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1837 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1453 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

