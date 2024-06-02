Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1837 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1837 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 175,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1837 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1453 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3027 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1837 at auction Spink - December 5, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English copper coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search