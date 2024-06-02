United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 175,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1837 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1453 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3027 $
Price in auction currency 2750 CHF
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
