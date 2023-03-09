United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 962,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place October 1, 2012.
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
