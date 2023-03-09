Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 962,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place October 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction 2020 Auctions - December 30, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction 2020 Auctions - March 31, 2020
Seller 2020 Auctions
Date March 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction VAuctions - March 27, 2020
Seller VAuctions
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 20, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 20, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

