United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Threepence 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 430,000
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1837 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1837 "Maundy" at auction Agora - February 18, 2014
Seller Agora
Date February 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1837 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

