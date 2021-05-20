United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 430,000
- Mintage BU 2,904
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- St James’s (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1837 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search