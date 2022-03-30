Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place June 8, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)