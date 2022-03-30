Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,574

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place June 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1837 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search