United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Farthing 1837 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Farthing 1837 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1837 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5473 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction St James's - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1837 WW at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

