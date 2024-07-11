United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1837 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5473 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
