Sovereign 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1837 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (40) XF (53) VF (87) F (31) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (11) MS62 (16) MS61 (2) AU58 (15) AU55 (10) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (10) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (77) PCGS (18)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (5)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (18)

Bertolami (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Coin Cabinet (18)

DNW (13)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (12)

HARMERS (3)

Heritage (32)

Heritage Eur (7)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (1)

ICE (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (13)

London Coins (7)

Lugdunum (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (5)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Numisor (4)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sovereign Rarities (7)

Spink (33)

St James’s (6)

Stack's (11)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (3)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (2)