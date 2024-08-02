United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,173,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1837 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (18)
- Bertolami (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Coin Cabinet (18)
- DNW (13)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (12)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (32)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (13)
- London Coins (7)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (5)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numisor (4)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sovereign Rarities (7)
- Spink (33)
- St James’s (6)
- Stack's (11)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (3)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 675 USD
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search