Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1837 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1837 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,173,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1837 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (18)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (18)
  • DNW (13)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (12)
  • HARMERS (3)
  • Heritage (32)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (7)
  • Spink (33)
  • St James’s (6)
  • Stack's (11)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • UBS (5)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 675 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
959 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction Stack's - August 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1837 WW at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search