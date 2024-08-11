Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1837. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 962,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 440,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
