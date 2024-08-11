United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1837. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 962,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint.
Сondition
