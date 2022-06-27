1 Shilling 1837 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1837 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

