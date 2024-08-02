United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Obverse of the Sixpence
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
