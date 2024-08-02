Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Obverse of the Sixpence

Obverse Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" Obverse of the Sixpence - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" Obverse of the Sixpence - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2003
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

