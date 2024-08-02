Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1837 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33176 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)