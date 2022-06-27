Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 507,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction CNG - June 2, 2020
Seller CNG
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction CNG - June 18, 2019
Seller CNG
Date June 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Spink - January 13, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Baldwin's - June 6, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date June 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1837 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1837 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search