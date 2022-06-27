United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 507,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
