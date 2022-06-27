Sixpence 1837 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1837 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1489 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 500,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

