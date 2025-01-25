flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1837 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1837 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
6231 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10859 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1837 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
