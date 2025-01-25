Fourpence (Groat) 1837 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

