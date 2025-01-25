United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1837 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1837
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
6231 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10859 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
