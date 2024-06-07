Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Third Farthing 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Third Farthing 1835 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Third Farthing 1835 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,301,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1835 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32462 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Status International (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1835 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

