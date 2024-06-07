United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Third Farthing 1835 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,301,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1835 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32462 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,469. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
