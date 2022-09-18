Threepence 1835 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1835 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 560. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

