Threepence 1835 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 491,000
- Mintage BU 2,904
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1835 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 560. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS65+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1835 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
