Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1835 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Threepence 1835 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1835 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 491,000
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1835 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 560. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS65+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - August 31, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - August 31, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - November 1, 2014
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Threepence 1835 "Maundy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1835 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1835 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search