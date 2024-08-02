Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 773,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2663 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

