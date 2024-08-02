Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (47) AU (13) XF (22) VF (30) F (10) VG (5) G (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (11) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (13) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) VF35 (3) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (17) NGC (39)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (9)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (8)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (29)

Künker (6)

Leu (2)

London Coins (13)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

SINCONA (6)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (15)

St James’s (5)

Stack's (3)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (4)