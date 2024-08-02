Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 773,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1835 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2663 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
