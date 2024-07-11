Farthing 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1835 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 485. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

