United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Farthing 1835 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Farthing 1835 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,720,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1835 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 485. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1835 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

