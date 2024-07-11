United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1835 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,720,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1835 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 485. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
