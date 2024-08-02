Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1832 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1832 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1832 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,737,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (429)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1832 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2457 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1832 WW at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
