United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1832 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,737,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (429)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1832 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2457 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
