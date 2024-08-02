Sovereign 1832 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1832 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2457 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2017.

