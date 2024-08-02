Sovereign 1836 WW. N - struck on shield (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1836 with mark WW. N - struck on shield. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (5) F (3) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (4)