Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1836 WW. N - struck on shield (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: N - struck on shield

Obverse Sovereign 1836 WW N - struck on shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1836 WW N - struck on shield - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1836 with mark WW. N - struck on shield. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Spink - September 14, 2020
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Spink - September 14, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 14, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sovereign 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1836 All English coins English gold coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search