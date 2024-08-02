United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1836 WW. N - struck on shield (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: N - struck on shield
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1836 with mark WW. N - struck on shield. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 14, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
