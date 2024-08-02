United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640,000. Bidding took place June 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Baldwin's (4)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (14)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisor (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
13317 $
Price in auction currency 10500 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
13959 $
Price in auction currency 11000 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 14, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search