United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1831 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1831 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 599,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1831 WW at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
