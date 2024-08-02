Sovereign 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (41) AU (22) XF (27) VF (34) F (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (10) MS63 (7) MS62 (8) MS61 (10) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (3) DETAILS (6) ULTRA CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service PCGS (32) NGC (36)

