United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 599,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24976 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 69,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (20)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (16)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (24)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (17)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (16)
- St James’s (6)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (6)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
17000 $
Price in auction currency 17000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search