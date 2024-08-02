Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sovereign 1833 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sovereign 1833 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sovereign 1833 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,9881 g
  • Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,225,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1833 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 9, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1833 WW at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
