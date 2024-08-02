United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sovereign 1833 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,9881 g
- Pure gold (0,2355 oz) 7,3251 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,225,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1833 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
886 $
Price in auction currency 140000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
