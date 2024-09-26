Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1833

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1833 WW
Reverse Sovereign 1833 WW
Sovereign 1833 WW
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 128

Silver coins

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1833 Maundy
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1833 Maundy
Fourpence (Groat) 1833 Maundy
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1833 Maundy
Reverse Threepence 1833 Maundy
Threepence 1833 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1833 Maundy
Reverse Twopence 1833 Maundy
Twopence 1833 Maundy
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1833 Maundy
Reverse Penny 1833 Maundy
Penny 1833 Maundy
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 4

Sets

Obverse Coin set 1833 Maundy
Reverse Coin set 1833 Maundy
Coin set 1833 Maundy
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 22
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
