United Kingdom
1833
United Kingdom
Period:
1820-1837
1820-1837
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Coins of United Kingdom 1833
Gold coins
Sovereign 1833 WW
Average price
1200 $
Sales
1
128
Silver coins
Fourpence (Groat) 1833 Maundy
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1833 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Twopence 1833 Maundy
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Penny 1833 Maundy
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
4
Sets
Coin set 1833 Maundy
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
22
Best offers
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
