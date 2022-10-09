Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: TimeLine

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1833 "Maundy" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1833 "Maundy" at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1833 "Maundy" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1833 "Maundy" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1833 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

