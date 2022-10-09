United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 75. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
