United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 26, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 5, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Spink - March 25, 2013
Seller Spink
Date March 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 25, 2012
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 30, 2009
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - June 6, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date June 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Coin set 1833 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 25, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1833 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

