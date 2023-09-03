United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (6)
- Heritage (3)
- London Coins (3)
- Spink (6)
- St James’s (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1833 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search