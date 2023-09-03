Coin set 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2980 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

