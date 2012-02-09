Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Threepence 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: London Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1833 "Maundy" at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

