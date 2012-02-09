United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 2,904
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1833 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search