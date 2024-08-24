Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1833 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1833 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: London Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,574

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1833 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1356 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 300. Bidding took place November 24, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1833 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1833 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1833 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search