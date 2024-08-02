Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Gold. Reeded edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold. Reeded edge

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,37 g
  • Pure gold (0,0994 oz) 3,0903 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

