United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Obverse of the Sixpence

Obverse Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" Obverse of the Sixpence - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" Obverse of the Sixpence - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
15407 $
Price in auction currency 12000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

