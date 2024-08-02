Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". Obverse of the Sixpence. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) VF (1) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)