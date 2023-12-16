Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Twopence 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Twopence 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,564

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1836 "Maundy" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
