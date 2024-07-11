Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Farthing 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Farthing 1836 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Farthing 1836 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1836 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32640 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 124 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's - November 19, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1836 WW at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1836 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search