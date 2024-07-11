United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Farthing 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1836 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32640 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 124 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search