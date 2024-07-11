Farthing 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1836 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32640 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 141. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)