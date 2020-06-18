Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)