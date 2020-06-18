United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2992 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
